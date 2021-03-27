Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,758,000 after purchasing an additional 350,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.38 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $104.52 and a twelve month high of $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

