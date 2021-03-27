Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

