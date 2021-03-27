Colony Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.47.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $273.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

