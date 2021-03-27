Colony Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $5,307,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $64.22 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

