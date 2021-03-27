Colony Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,659 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

