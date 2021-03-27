Colony Group LLC Sells 548 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CIT Group worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

