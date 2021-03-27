Concord Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 79,036 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 117,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $34.53. 12,095 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.