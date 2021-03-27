Concord Wealth Partners Invests $325,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $3,520,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.31. 1,433,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.98. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.16 and a 52 week high of $372.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

