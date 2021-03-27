Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $200,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $52.50. 15,411,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471,642. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

