Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $225,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

C stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,725,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,979,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.