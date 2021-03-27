COSOL Limited (COS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

COSOL Company Profile

COSOL Limited provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems. The company also provides digital business solutions, including business process and strategic reviews; legacy data services; and data migration and ongoing support services to clients, as well as implements enterprise resource planning/ enterprise asset management solutions.

