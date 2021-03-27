Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Shares Up 13.3%

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) shares shot up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 43.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

