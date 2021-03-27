Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 1,155 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $246.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coupa Software by 56.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $312,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

