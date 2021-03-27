Cove Street Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 93.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 199.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 51.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 28,347 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $1,247,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,224,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 223.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

