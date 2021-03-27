Cove Street Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 667,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

