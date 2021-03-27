Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 149,336 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,336 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE SPB traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $84.13. 137,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,720. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.