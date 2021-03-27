Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 629,617 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its position in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,617 shares during the period. GP Strategies accounts for about 4.1% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 11.39% of GP Strategies worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 503.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GP Strategies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GP Strategies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPX. Roth Capital boosted their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GP Strategies Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $289.73 million, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

