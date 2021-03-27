Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.56.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $223.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $203.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.