Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.