Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,829 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $58.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.