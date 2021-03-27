Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $86.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

