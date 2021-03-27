Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

IDLV stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

