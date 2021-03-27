Cryptobuyer (XPT) Market Cap Hits $836,572.38

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $836,572.38 and approximately $26,501.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00624612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

XPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

