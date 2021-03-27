Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $482.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,998 shares of company stock worth $12,735,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

