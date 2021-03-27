Cypress Capital LLC Sells 197 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 350,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,286,000 after purchasing an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 374,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $191.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

