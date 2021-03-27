Cypress Capital LLC Takes Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.93 million, a PE ratio of -152.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

