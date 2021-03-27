Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at UBS Group

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.85.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

