Darwin Global Management Ltd. Makes New $47.14 Million Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,143,000. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 13.2% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned 0.54% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after buying an additional 561,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 264,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

BBIO stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.