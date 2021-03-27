Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,156.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,172.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.