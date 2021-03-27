DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in DaVita by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

