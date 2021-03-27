DECENT (DCT) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Exchanges

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $593.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.74 or 0.00260320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,254.05 or 0.04026132 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006548 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

Buying and Selling DECENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

