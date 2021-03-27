Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.15. 18,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 12,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:VMM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

