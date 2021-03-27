DerivaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $171.29 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $171.29 million and $267,233.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.56 or 0.00011966 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00058443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00232955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.74 or 0.00874509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00074736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029686 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.

