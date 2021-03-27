DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $176,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after purchasing an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,172.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

