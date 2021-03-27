DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGNOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420. The company has a market cap of $27.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.24. DIAGNOS has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative return on equity of 283.64% and a negative net margin of 902.26%.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.