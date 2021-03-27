Diametric Capital LP Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 50,775 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 637,218 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Equitable by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 126,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

