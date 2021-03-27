Diametric Capital LP Invests $638,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Expedia Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,078 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,084 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,384,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,784,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,032.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,613 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

