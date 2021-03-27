Diametric Capital LP Sells 1,129 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.53. 7,399,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,307,299. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

