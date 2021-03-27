Diametric Capital LP Takes $576,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 587,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,491. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

