Diametric Capital LP Takes $976,000 Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,768. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

