digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

digitiliti stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 47,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,234. digitiliti has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get digitiliti alerts:

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.