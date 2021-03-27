Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $29,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADT. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 3,480,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,833. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In other ADT news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

