Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,641 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.04% of Financial Institutions worth $29,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 38.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISI traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. 35,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $474.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

