DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One DMScript token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00058021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.87 or 0.00855666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00074997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00029201 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

