Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $371.84 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.34 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

