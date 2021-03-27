Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

NYSE DS opened at $3.35 on Friday. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Drive Shack by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Drive Shack by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

