DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $29,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after acquiring an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 99.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. 587,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,837. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

