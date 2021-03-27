DuckDaoDime Achieves Market Cap of $85.33 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $85.33 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for approximately $82.44 or 0.00145791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00243498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.98 or 0.00847046 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00073651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,015 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

