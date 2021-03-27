Dynamic (DYN) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Dynamic has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00002953 BTC on exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $36,593.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,902.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.03061932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.00329494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.37 or 0.00896853 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00398132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.18 or 0.00356301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00238660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,343,490 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.