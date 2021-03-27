Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the February 28th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 69,337 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the period.

EIM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 152,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,975. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

